Melania Trump Will Receive Payment In Libel Case

“The Daily Mail and Mail Online will pay damages to settle a libel claim brought against them by the U.S. first lady, Melania Trump, over false claims about her work as a professional model,” the Guardian reports.

The statement said the article published in a double page spread and online last summer included “false and defamatory claims” about Mrs. Trump which “questioned the nature of her work as a professional model and republished allegations that she provided services beyond simply modelling.”

The amount of damages were not disclosed in court, although Sky News understands the total payment of damages and costs is believed to come to less than $3 million.