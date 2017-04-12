GOP Infighting Imperils Agenda

“Three months into the new Congress, some Republicans are fearful that their failure to repeal ­ObamaCare could spell doom for the rest of President Trump’s legislative agenda,” The Hill reports.

“Some Capitol Hill Republicans have envisioned the nightmare scenario for 2017, and it goes like this: No ­ObamaCare repeal. No tax reform. No trillion-dollar infrastructure package. No border wall.”

“It’s a striking change from the period after Election Day, when GOP leaders vowed that the new unified Republican government would ‘go big, go bold’ and deliver for the American people.”