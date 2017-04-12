Ryan’s Clout In Doubt After Health Care Failure

Bloomberg: “The abrupt death of the repeal effort, its short-lived rebirth and then a pause for a two-week recess has left Republicans adrift — unclear where their long-promised repeal effort stands, whether Ryan will reassert himself in the House and what President Donald Trump will demand of them next.”

“The challenge for Ryan as part of a unified Republican government is how to handle an administration that has a bold but vague agenda and narrow legislative experience. Unrealistic White House demands risk derailing the year’s legislative agenda and undermining Ryan’s leadership in the House.”

“But it’s hard to say no to the president of your own party. And if Ryan pushes back too much, he risks getting cut out of the process.”