American Led Airstrike Kills 18 Rebels Allied with U.S.

“An airstrike by the American-led coalition fighting the Islamic State killed 18 Syrian fighters allied with the United States,” the New York Times reports.

“The strike, on Tuesday in Tabqah, Syria, was the third time in a month that American-led airstrikes may have killed civilians or allies, and it comes even as the Pentagon is investigating two previous airstrikes that killed or wounded scores of civilians in a mosque complex in Syria and in a building in the west of Mosul, Iraq.”