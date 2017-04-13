Angry Crowds Blast Walden In Oregon

“An angry, overflow crowd of about 500… gave Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR) an earful Wednesday about his positions on health care, immigration and climate change. Two hours later, an even larger, more vocal group did the same,” according to the Oregonian.

“The twin bill marked the nine-term Republican’s first town halls since he helped craft a controversial GOP health care bill that would have ended coverage for some 24 million Americans by 2026. He closely aligned himself with House Speaker Paul Ryan, the primary sponsor of the legislation, even though more than a third of his constituents in the sprawling 2nd Congressional District are covered by Medicaid, the federal health care program for the poor.”