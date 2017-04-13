Why a Membership Model? – Part III

A digital advertising firm recently tried to convince me to put their ads on Political Wire because it would help sell memberships. Their reasoning was that the ads were so intrusive that readers would join so they could have the ads removed.

That’s proof enough that digital advertising is broken, but it got worse.

The ad units they were proposing included links to fake news stories. They showed me half-a-dozen otherwise reputable news sites which were currently running these lucrative ads.

That’s no way to support a news site. The membership model is much more honest. Publishers are directly accountable to their readers. It’s that simple.

If you’re a regular reader and not yet a member, please consider it. In addition to supporting a site you love, you’ll also get exclusive analysis, new features and no advertising.

Join today for $5 a month or $50 for a year.