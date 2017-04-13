New Jersey Lawmaker Faces Tough Crowd

Rep. Leonard Lance (R-NJ) “walked into the lion’s den Wednesday night — the third town hall he’s held in his bucolic congressional district since President Trump took office,” The Hill reports.

“Flanked on stage by two police officers, Lance was greeted with boos, jeers and hisses. People in the crowd held up signs of a red thumbs-down when they disagreed. And he was repeatedly heckled and interrupted as he struggled to finish answering constituents’ questions. On at least two occasions, he was drowned out by standing ovations for speakers urging Lance to fight climate change and GOP healthcare plans.”

One comment drew a loud chorus of cheers: “We’re voting you out next year!”