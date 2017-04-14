U.S. May Strike North Korea Over Nuclear Test

“The U.S. is prepared to launch a preemptive strike with conventional weapons against North Korea should officials become convinced that North Korea is about to follow through with a nuclear weapons test,” multiple senior U.S. intelligence officials told NBC News.

“North Korea has warned that a ‘big event’ is near, and U.S. officials say signs point to a nuclear test that could come as early as this weekend.”

Meanwhile, the BBC reports North Korea has called on foreign residents in South Korea to consider evacuating because, it claims the situation on the Peninsula is “inching close to a thermonuclear war.”