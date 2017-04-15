North Korean Show of Strength Fizzles

“North Korea launched a ballistic missile Sunday morning from near its submarine base in Sinpo on its east coast, but the launch failed, according to the South Korean military,” the New York Times reports.

“The timing was a deep embarrassment for the North’s leader, Kim Jong-un, because the missile appeared to have been launched to show off his daring as a fleet of American warships approached his country to deter provocations.”

“The missile blew up almost immediately, and the type of missile involved was still being assessed.”