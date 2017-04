President Trump’s lawyers in a Friday afternoon federal court filing “argued that he cannot be sued for inciting his supporters to hurt protesters because, as the president, he is immune from civil lawsuits,” Politico reports.

“The lawsuit was brought by three protesters who allege they were roughed up and ejected by Trump supporters from a March 2016 campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky, after Trump barked from the stage ‘get ’em out of here!'”