White House Not Looking for Government Funding Fight

Jonathan Swan: “They’re playing tough in public — it’s called negotiating — but privately, senior White House officials are in no mood to get into a knock-down-drag-out fight over government funding.”

“The government runs out of money April 29, and the White House has less fire in its belly than it might seem from media reports. Around a week and a half ago, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney ‘came in a little hot’ in setting terms of negotiations with appropriators, according to a Senate source familiar with the meeting. Mulvaney said Trump needed language in the bill to cut funding to sanctuary cities.”

“The reality, according to three well-placed sources: These words are fairly toothless.”