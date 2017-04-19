Adelson Gave $5 Million for Trump Inauguration

Sheldon Adelson, “the casino magnate and stalwart Republican donor, gave $5 million to support the festivities surrounding President Trump’s inauguration,” the New York Times reports.

“The gift was the largest single contribution ever given to an inauguration, but far from the only seven-figure check deposited by the committee responsible for carrying out much of the pomp leading up to Mr. Trump’s swearing in.”

Associated Press: “Powered by billionaires and corporations, President Donald Trump raised $107 million for his inaugural festivities, documents filed with the Federal Election Commission show, and nearly doubled the record set by President Barack Obama eight years ago.”