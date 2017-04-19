Cohn Warms to Killing State and Local Tax Deduction

“Gary Cohn has privately said he’s warming to the idea of eliminating the local and state tax deduction to pay for tax cuts and simplify the code, according to sources familiar with the thinking of president’s top economic advisor. Cohn’s private comments must be considered with a caveat: no final decisions have been made, and the administration’s tax reform plans are still a long way from prime time,” Axios reports.

“The White House needs a ton of money to pay for corporate, individual and small business tax cuts (not to mention the ‘Ivanka credit’ for childcare.) Getting rid of these state and local deductions is a dream Republicans have long held and would raise an estimated $1 trillion over 10 years.”