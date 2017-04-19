Investor Jitters Ahead of French Election

“With the start of the French election just days away, investors are contemplating their nightmare scenario: a choice between far-left and far-right candidates,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“In recent days, a surge in opinion polls has placed Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a left-wing firebrand who promises higher wages and fewer working hours, as a potential candidate to move past this Sunday’s first round of voting. That could set up a second-round vote in May 7 with Marine Le Pen, an economic nationalist who wants to pull France out of the euro.”

“Most analysts still expect a mainstream candidate to make it through to the second round and eventually clinch the presidency. But Mr. Mélenchon’s sudden rise has spooked investors just five days before voting kicks off.”