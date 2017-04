New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) “reported his income last year more than doubled from the previous year, thanks to another round of royalty payments on a 2014 HarperCollins memoir that saw lackluster sales,” the Buffalo News reports.

“In all, Cuomo has made $783,000 from HarperCollins for his book. The book sold 3,200 copies since it was published in the fall of 2014… That works out to royalty payments to Cuomo of $245 per book.”