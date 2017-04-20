Chaffetz Insists Scandal Didn’t Lead to Decision

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) — “who shocked the political establishment when he announced his retirement earlier this week — said that he has already started looking for post-congressional employment, and hopes to serve on boards of directors and link up with a television network,” Politico reports.

Asked if he is resigning because of a yet-to-be revealed scandal, Chaffetz said: “Absolutely, positively not. Not in any way shape or form.”

He added: “I’ve been given more enemas by more people over the last eight years than you can possibly imagine. From the Secret Service to the Democratic Party. I am who I am. If they had something really scandalous, it would’ve come out a long, long time ago.”