Trump Stays Quiet on French Election

“As a candidate, Donald Trump wasn’t shy about predicting the success of Brexit, the 2016 referendum that triggered Britain’s departure from the European Union and rocked the Continent’s politics,” Politico reports.

“But with Europe on the verge of another possible earthquake, President Trump has held his tongue about France’s upcoming presidential vote, surprising some who worried that he or his senior strategist, Steve Bannon, might somehow work to boost the controversial nationalist candidate Marine Le Pen.”

Update: Trump tweets: “Another terrorist attack in Paris. The people of France will not take much more of this. Will have a big effect on presidential election!”