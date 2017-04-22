Ryan Says He Won’t Be Rushed on Health Care

Speaker Paul Ryan told GOP lawmakers “that they plan to devote their energy this week to keeping the federal government open, conspicuously avoiding an immediate commitment to take up health care despite pledges to do so by conservatives and the White House,” the Washington Post reports.

“Ryan added that the House will vote on a health-care bill when Republicans are sure they have the support to pass it.”

Axios: “There’s been a lot of talk about a health care vote this coming week, but leadership won’t be rushed by some arbitrary timeline — a big lesson Ryan’s office took from the failure of the first health care bill.”