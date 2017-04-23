Trump Plans Executive Order Spree

“President Trump is going on an executive order frenzy in the final week of his first 100 days,” Axios reports.

“By Friday, Trump will have signed at least 32 executive orders — the most signed in the first 100 days of a new administration since World War II.”

“Trump, used to getting his own way in his business career, is frustrated that Congress won’t bend to his will. And he isn’t the only one who feels like that. Trump’s filled his administration with guys like Gary Cohn and Wilbur Ross who are used to having their orders followed. They, like Trump, regard Washington and the folks who’ve spent their careers here as hacks. Team Trump is learning to love the executive order — the tool that gives them instant gratification.”