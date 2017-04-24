Decision Time for Republicans to Avoid a Shutdown

“Republicans are caught in one of their biggest dilemmas of the year: Whether to cross President Donald Trump and ignore his demand for border wall funding or join him and invite a government shutdown while the GOP controls all of Washington,” Politico reports.

New York Times: “Fights over short-term spending bills have long been used by Republicans and Democrats as proxies for broader policy fights. But with Republicans fully in control of Washington, President Trump has turned a sure thing into a major drama, with a Friday night deadline before much of the government shuts down.”

