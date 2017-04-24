Dissatisfaction With Ryan, Congress Is Growing

A new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll finds that Americans hold dim views of Congress and of House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI).

“Nearly three-quarters of Americans disapprove of Congress’s job performance, up 12 percentage points since February… Just one-fifth said they approve of the job Congress is doing, a drop of 9 points.”

“Ryan is one focus of growing dissatisfaction, with 40% saying they view the House speaker negatively, compared with 22% who had a positive view—an 18-point gap. In February, unfavorable opinions outweighed positive ones by just 1 point.”