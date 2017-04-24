Democrats Head to Campaign School

NBC News: “If an anti-Donald Trump wave is coming, House Democrats want to be ready to catch it. So they’re sending hundreds of operatives to school in a massive training operation that they say is bigger and starting earlier than anything the party has attempted before. Over 1,300 aspiring campaign managers, field directors, and finance chiefs have so far enrolled in what the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is calling ‘DCCC-University.’”

“Sessions are scheduled in Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Raleigh, North Carolina in coming weeks, as well as online, open to anyone who applies.”