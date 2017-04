Sen. Mike Enzi (R-WY) “told a group of high school and middle school students last week that it’s fine to be a member of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer community ― but if you’re too open about it, don’t be surprised if you get picked on,” the HuffPost reports.

Said Enzi: “We always say in Wyoming you can be anything you want to be as long as you don’t push it in somebody’s face.”