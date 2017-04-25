Cruz Says El Chapo Should Pay for the Wall

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) “wants to use assets seized from drug lords such as El Chapo, the Mexican kingpin who was recently extradited to the U.S., to pay for border security and the border wall,” Axios reports.

“U.S. prosecutors are seeking $14 billion in drug profits and other assets from El Chapo. They also routinely seize the assets of other drug dealers and traffickers.”

The Dallas Morning News reports the name of the measure is “Ensuring Lawful Collection of Hidden Assets to Provide Order Act,” or ELCHAPO.