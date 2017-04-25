Ryan Will Likely Get Rolled on Tax Reform

“Donald Trump is set to steamroll Paul Ryan on tax reform, the issue the speaker has devoted his political career to achieving,” Politico reports.

“The White House on Wednesday will drop the outlines of a tax plan that insiders expect to contradict the blueprint Ryan has been working on for more than a year.”

“The administration’s sudden change of course came as a surprise to the speaker’s office, which didn’t get a heads-up before Trump last week announced on the fly that he would drop a tax plan Wednesday. Ryan had been working with the administration on a tax proposal ‘hand and glove,’ as he put it, and the administration seemed content to let him take the lead. But after Ryan failed to get his Obamacare replacement bill over the finish line last month, the White House changed its mind.”