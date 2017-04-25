Freedom Caucus Leaders Back Revised Health Plan

“White House officials and several Republican lawmakers claimed Tuesday they were nearing a deal on health-care legislation with the House Freedom Caucus, with at least three leading figures in the hard-line group ready to support an overhaul after the dramatic collapse of talks last month,” the Washington Post reports.

“A top aide to House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-WI) said he ‘hasn’t ruled out’ a vote on a health-care bill this week, but that his top priority is passing a spending measure to keep the government funded. If consensus on health-care were reached, the House could move quickly however.”

Axios: “Several members of the House Freedom Caucus have flipped their votes to yes on a modified health care bill that could potentially come up for a vote next week.”