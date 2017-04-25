Trump’s Sanctuary Cities Order Ruled Unconstitutional

A federal judge in San Francisco ruled that President Trump’s executive order threatening to pull funding from sanctuary jurisdictions is unconstitutional, the Wall Street Journal reports.

“Sanctuary policies vary, but they all limit in some way cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.”

The New York Times calls it “another setback for President Trump in what is shaping up to be a long season of litigation surrounding the clash between the White House and so-called sanctuary cities.”

