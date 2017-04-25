Iran Prisoner Swap Wasn’t What It Seemed

“When President Barack Obama announced the ‘one-time gesture’ of releasing Iranian-born prisoners who ‘were not charged with terrorism or any violent offenses’ last year, his administration presented the move as a modest trade-off for the greater good of the Iran nuclear agreement and Tehran’s pledge to free five Americans,” Politico reports.

“But Obama, the senior official and other administration representatives weren’t telling the whole story on Jan. 17, 2016, in their highly choreographed rollout of the prisoner swap and simultaneous implementation of the six-party nuclear deal… In reality, some of them were accused by Obama’s own Justice Department of posing threats to national security.”