Former national security adviser Michael Flynn likely broke the law by failing to disclose foreign income he earned from Russia and Turkey, the Washington Post reports.

House Oversight Committee chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) and ranking member Elijah Cummings (D-MD) “said they believe Flynn neither received permission nor fully disclosed income he earned for a speaking engagement in Russia and lobbying activities on behalf of Turkey when he applied to reinstate his security clearance, after viewing two classified memos and Flynn’s disclosure form in a private briefing Tuesday morning.”

Said Chaffetz: “As a former military officer, you simply cannot take money from Russia, Turkey or anybody else. And it appears as if he did take that money. It was inappropriate, and there are repercussions for a violation of law.”

Meanwhile, CNN reports the White House declined to provide documents that the panel investigating Michael Flynn had requested.