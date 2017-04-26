Trump May Sign Order Withdrawing from NAFTA

“The White House is considering withdrawing from NAFTA in the coming days, though President Donald Trump has not yet decided how to proceed,” CNN reports.

Politico: “A draft order has been submitted for the final stages of review and could be unveiled late this week or early next week, the officials said. The effort, which still could change in the coming days as more officials weigh in, would indicate the administration’s intent to withdraw from the sweeping pact by triggering the timeline set forth in the deal.”