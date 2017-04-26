House GOP Mulls Health Care Vote on Friday

“There is now discussion on the Hill and in the White House about a health care vote this Friday. The House whip team is busy counting moderate votes and gauging support within the caucus, and there should be a clearer picture of where things stand tonight,” Axios reports.

“Both the White House and GOP House leadership are cautious about setting artificial deadlines. That’s what they did last time and it backfired. They believe a vote this week is possible, though they’re unwilling to say likely.”