“I’m pro-environment, I’m pro-trade, I’m anti-debt, I’m pro-immigration, I’m pro-NATO. And when I look at the party, I see it moving in a different direction. But I’ve always said I have the right to define what it means to be a Republican and a conservative.”

— Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), in an interview with BuzzFeed, when asked if he’s still a Republican.