Why Trump Backed Down from Pulling Out of NAFTA

President Trump “was set to announce Saturday, on the 100th day of his presidency, that he was withdrawing from the North American Free Trade Agreement — the sort of disruptive proclamation that would upend both global and domestic politics and signal to his base that he was keeping his campaign promise to terminate what he once called ‘a total disaster’ and ‘one of the worst deals ever,'” the Washington Post reports.

Said Trump: “I was all set to terminate. I looked forward to terminating. I was going to do it.”

“There was just one problem: Trump’s team — like on so many issues — was deeply divided.”