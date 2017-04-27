Health Plan Still Divides Republicans

David Nather: “For all of the talk that this might finally be House Republicans’ chance to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, the big picture is that there’s still a bitter divide within the party — though it’s now separating the moderates from everyone else — and the whole effort is still wildly unpopular.”

“They’re closer to the goal of fulfilling a campaign promise, but they’re about to take a vote that will be perceived, rightly or wrongly, as abandoning sick people.”

“The endorsement of the conservative Freedom Caucus was big step forward for Republicans, since they were some of the main holdouts. That may be bringing Republicans closer to 216 votes… But it’s not bringing any moderate Republicans on board. It may even be losing some: Rep. Mike Coffman, a supporter of the original bill, is now undecided, according to multiple reports.”

Republicans can lose 22 lawmakers and still pass this bill. The Hill is updating a whip list.

For members: A Nightmare Scenario for Moderate Republicans