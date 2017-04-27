War Not Imminent with North Korea

New York Times: “President Trump summoned all 100 members of the Senate for a briefing by his war cabinet on the mounting tensions with North Korea… Americans could be forgiven for thinking that war is about to break out. But it is not.”

“The drumbeat of bellicose threats and military muscle-flexing on both sides overstates the danger of a clash between the United States and North Korea, senior Trump administration officials and experts who have followed the Korean crisis for decades said. While Mr. Trump regards the rogue government in the North as his most pressing international problem, he told the senators he was pursuing a strategy that relied heavily on using China’s economic leverage to curb its neighbor’s provocative behavior.”