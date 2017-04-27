President Trump said he “was preparing to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement in coming days but changed his mind after his counterparts in Mexico and Canada called him and asked him to instead renegotiate the pact,” the Wall Street Journal reports.
Trump Says He Was Persuaded to Stay in NAFTA
