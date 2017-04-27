Trump Slams Democrats for Shutdown Threats

President Trump “railed against Democrats’ spending demands and complained about threats of a government shutdown, even as GOP leaders in Congress neared a deal with Democrats to keep the lights on past Friday,” the Washington Post reports.

“In a series of tweets, Trump accused Democrats of threatening to close the government over a refusal to back spending increases for defense and border security despite indications that Democrats have already signed off on a GOP request for those funds. The midmorning tweetstorm suggests that Trump hopes to claim credit for an eventual deal or blame Democrats if that deal falls apart tomorrow or next week.”