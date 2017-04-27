Trump’s Tax Plan Is a Reckoning for GOP Deficit Hawks

“As President Trump’s top economic advisers faced a barrage of questions on Wednesday about the tax plan they had just unfurled, there was one that they struggled most to answer: how to keep the ‘massive tax cuts’ they proposed from ballooning the federal deficit,” the New York Times reports.

“The White House insists that economic growth will cover the cost, which could be as high as $7 trillion over a decade. But the question will dog Republicans and could fracture their party as they face the prospect of endorsing a plan that many economists and budget analysts warn will increase the deficit. After years of fiscal hawkishness, conservatives now face a moment of truth about whether they truly believe America’s economy is drowning in debt.”