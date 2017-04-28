On Leaving the White House

Michelle Obama hit the paid-speaking circuit yesterday and spoke about leaving the White House, the Washington Post reports.

“She shared a story about her emotional final day at the White House. Her daughters were in tears as they said goodbye to the staff, and she felt herself choke up, too — but she resolved to keep her emotions hidden before the Inauguration Day cameras.”

Said Obama: “I didn’t want to have tears in my eyes because people would swear I was crying because of the new president.”