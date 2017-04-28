Obama Notes Obamacare Is More Popular than Trump

Former President Obama hailed the political resilience of his signature health care law at a private event, pointing out that Obamacare is now more popular than his successor trying to repeal it: President Donald Trump, CNN reports.

“Obama also predicted that it will be challenging for Trump and fellow Republicans to make any sweeping changes to a law that now provides health insurance for so many people, as he remarked how difficult it was for him to get Obamacare enacted into law in 2009.”