U.K. Was Given Trump-Russia Dossier

“The UK government was given details last December of allegedly extensive contacts between the Trump campaign and Moscow,” The Guardian reports.

“Reports by Christopher Steele, a former MI6 officer, on possible collusion between the the Trump camp and the Kremlin are at the centre of a political storm in the US over Moscow’s role in getting Donald Trump elected.”

“It was not previously known that the UK intelligence services had also received the dossier but Steele confirmed in a court filing earlier this month that he handed a memorandum compiled in December to a ‘senior UK government national security official acting in his official capacity, on a confidential basis in hard copy form.'”

“The court papers say Steele decided to pass on the information he had collected because it was ‘of considerable importance in relation to alleged Russian interference in the US presidential election,’ that it ‘had implications for the national security of the US and the UK’ and ‘needed to be analysed and further investigated/verified.'”