‘A For-Profit Troll Circus’

Milo Yiannopoulos told Vanity Fair that he would be launching “a new media venture in the coming weeks with what he says is a $12 million investment from backers whose identities he is protecting.”

“The business, which will be called Milo Inc., will be even more focused on stoking the sort of ugly political conflict that’s closer to the surface than ever in these early months of the Trump administration. As Fox News remains busy with its latest scandal, Milo Inc. promises to be the latest incumbent in a growing far-right media sphere that is overwhelmingly populated with politically incorrect, and often jarring, provocations once considered verboten by conservatives.”