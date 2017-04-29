Trump Says Flynn Was Vetted by Obama

President Donald Trump shifted blame for the vetting of his former national security adviser Michael Flynn onto the Obama administration, Politico reports.

Said Trump: “When he came into our administration, for a short period of time — he came in — he was already approved by the Obama administration, and he had years left on that approval.”

He added: “Now, if somebody’s approved at the absolute highest level by the Obama or a previous administration, I mean, does anybody ever ask about them?”