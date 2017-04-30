Trump Calls North Korea’s Dictator a ‘Smart Cookie’

When asked for his opinion of North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un, President Trump told Face the Nation that, “I really, you know, have no comment on him.”

Then he gave an extensive comment.

Said Trump: “People are saying, ‘Is he sane?’ I have no idea. I can tell you this, and a lot of people don’t like when I say it, but he was a young man of 26 or 27 when he took over from his father, when his father died. He’s dealing with obviously very tough people, in particular the generals and others. And at a very young age, he was able to assume power. A lot of people, I’m sure, tried to take that power away, whether it was his uncle or anybody else. And he was able to do it. So obviously, he’s a pretty smart cookie.”