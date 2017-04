Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL), “the dean of the Florida legislative delegation and the first Cuban American elected to Congress, is retiring at the end of her term next year,” the Miami Herald reports.

“Her unexpected retirement marks the end of a storied career in which Ros-Lehtinen repeatedly broke political ground as a Cuban-American woman — and gives Democrats an opportunity to pick up a South Florida congressional seat in 2018.”