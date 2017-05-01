Congress Reaches Deal to Keep Government Open

“Lawmakers are expected to vote early this week on a bipartisan deal that does not include funding for a new wall along the U.S.-Mexico border but includes increased spending for technology investments and repairs to existing fencing and infrastructure along the border,” the Washington Post reports.

“The agreement follows weeks of tense negotiations between Democrats and GOP leaders after President Trump insisted on funding for a new wall.”

Playbook: “Trump got very little of what he wanted… This bill will likely fly through Congress this week, which will ratchet up pressure on Republicans to get an Obamacare repeal through.”