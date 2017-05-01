GOP Leaders Will Try Again on Obamacare Repeal

House Republican leaders and White House officials “are increasingly confident about passing their long-stalled Obamacare replacement bill: More lawmakers than ever are committed to voting ‘yes,’ they say, and GOP insiders insist they’re within striking distance of a majority,” Politico reports.

“But the window of opportunity for Speaker Paul Ryan and his leadership team is closing fast. The House is scheduled to leave town for a one-week recess on Thursday, and some senior Republicans worry that failing to get it done by then would fritter away critical momentum.”

Jonathan Swan: “House leadership is desperate to just get healthcare out of the House. They want it to become the Senate’s problem for a while.”

David Nather: House Republicans have told Democrats that Wednesday is the likely day for the vote.

