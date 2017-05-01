House GOP Takes Big Gamble on Health Care

Wall Street Journal: “House GOP leaders hope to corral enough votes on health care by Thursday, since Congress departs for recess next week and Republicans want to begin tackling taxes, another complex issue, when they return.”

“Leaders were tight-lipped Monday night on precisely how many votes short they remain, according to lawmakers leaving a regular meeting of the whip team. Although some lawmakers are still pushing for changes to the bill, others said time had run out. At least 19 House Republicans are currently opposed to the bill, with at least 17 undecided, according to a Wall Street Journal survey of the lawmakers. The GOP can only afford to lose about 22 votes, depending on absences.”

The Hill: “According to The Hill‘s whip list, 22 Republicans oppose the bill — the maximum number of GOP defections that can be afforded — assuming every Democrat also votes against it.”

The New York Times reports there are 20 Republicans opposes and another 21 undecided.