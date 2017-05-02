Hamas Drops Call for Israeli Destruction

Wall Street Journal: “The Palestinian militant group Hamas dropped its explicit call for Israel’s destruction on Monday, a bid to overhaul its image as the Trump White House explores reviving Middle East peace efforts. Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, also formally accepted in its revised charter the notion of a Palestinian state in territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war. But the group didn’t recognize Israel and still expressed an ambition to take over all Israeli territory in the long run.”

“U.S. and Israeli officials said they didn’t see the move as a real change in the approach of Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and other Western governments.”