President Trump cut short an interview on “Face the Nation” after being asked about his unsubstantiated claim that President Obama wiretapped his campaign, saying he was entitled to his own “opinions,” the New York Times reports.

Said Trump: “You don’t have to ask me… I have my own opinions. You can have your own opinions.”

With that, Mr. Trump terminated what had been an otherwise genial interview: “O.K., it’s enough.”